Memorial Song

SSgt David Wuchter, a trumpet player for the Air Force Band of the Pacific, performs at a memorial service of the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the anniversary.

Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 Location: RIKUZENTAKATA, IWATE, JP