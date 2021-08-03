SSgt David Wuchter, a trumpet player for the Air Force Band of the Pacific, performs in front of an audience at a memorial commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 03:38
|Photo ID:
|6610527
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-EH855-0025
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|ISHINOMAKI, MIYAGI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Opening the Museum [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT