210403-N-NQ285-2073
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 3, 2021) Seaman Davaris Merriweather, right, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), spars with Damage Controlman 2nd Class Zachary Finzel during an Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray qualification for Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) training, April 3, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 06:12
|Photo ID:
|6607222
|VIRIN:
|210403-N-NQ285-2073
|Resolution:
|5115x3654
|Size:
|786.41 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts OC Spray Qualification [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT