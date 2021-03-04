USS Carter Hall Conducts OC Spray Qualification

210403-N-NQ285-1564

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 3, 2021) Personnel Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reginald Augustin, left, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), prepares to strike during an Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray qualification for Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) training, April 3, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

