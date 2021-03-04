210403-N-NQ285-1018

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 3, 2021) Sailors assigned to the the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) handle line during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), April 3, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 06:12 Photo ID: 6607214 VIRIN: 210403-N-NQ285-1018 Resolution: 5169x3692 Size: 985.49 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.