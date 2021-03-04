Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Conducts OC Spray Qualification [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts OC Spray Qualification

    AT SEA

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210403-N-NQ285-2281
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 3, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Nobles, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), supervises an OC spray qualification for Security Reaction Force-Basic training, April 3, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts OC Spray Qualification [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

