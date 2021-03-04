USS Carter Hall Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply

210403-N-NQ285-1175

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 3, 2021) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), left, transits alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), April 3, 2021. The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 04.03.2021
Location: AT SEA
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)