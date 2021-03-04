210403-N-NQ285-1145
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 3, 2021) Seaman Dominick Lamar, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), handles line during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), April 3, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply [Image 11 of 11], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
