USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, exits the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 17. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

