USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Kristopher Fuller, from Miami, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, washes the hull of an MH-60S Sea Hawk on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). April 17. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

