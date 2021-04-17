USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, transits the Pacific Ocean while conducting well deck operations with amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 17. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

