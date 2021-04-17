Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 6 of 12]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sang Kim 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) U.S. Marine Sgt. James Dankovitch, from Plains, Penn., assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), operates a field radio on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 17. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 21:40
    Photo ID: 6606819
    VIRIN: 210417-N-HV010-1004
    Resolution: 7195x4799
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

