USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) U.S. Marine Sgt. James Dankovitch, from Plains, Penn., assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), operates a field radio on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 17. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

