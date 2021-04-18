PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Colton Leslie, from Spaulding, Neb., an infantryman assigned to Combat Cargo, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), signals to operate an M-Razor aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 17. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 21:41
|Photo ID:
|6606827
|VIRIN:
|210417-N-HV010-3039
|Resolution:
|4802x7199
|Size:
|979.25 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
