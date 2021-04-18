USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Colton Leslie, from Spaulding, Neb., an infantryman assigned to Combat Cargo, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), signals to operate an M-Razor aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 17. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

