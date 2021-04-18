PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Anthony Poe, from Tacoma, Wash., an assistant radio operator assigned to 1st Recon, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts maintenance on an M4A1 carbine aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 17. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 21:41 Photo ID: 6606828 VIRIN: 210417-N-HV010-3056 Resolution: 7119x4748 Size: 1.11 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.