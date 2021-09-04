ROTC cadets tour SJAFB

Lt. Col. Earl Williams III, 4th Operations Group deputy commander, speaks with ROTC cadets from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University during a commander’s panel at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 8, 2021. The commander’s panel gave the cadets an opportunity to ask questions about the military journey they might encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
