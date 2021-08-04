Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets tour SJAFB [Image 1 of 6]

    ROTC cadets tour SJAFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Brian Price, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal journeyman, teaches ROTC cadets from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University how to identify different missiles at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 8, 2021. EOD is trained to identify explosives of all different shapes and sizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROTC cadets tour SJAFB [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    ROTC
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    SJAFB
    4 FW

