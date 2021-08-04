ROTC cadets tour SJAFB

Senior Airman Brian Price, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal journeyman, teaches ROTC cadets from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University how to identify different missiles at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 8, 2021. EOD is trained to identify explosives of all different shapes and sizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

