ROTC cadets tour SJAFB

Staff Sgt. Alan Downs, 4th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, teaches ROTC cadets from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University the basics of how to use their surroundings for survival at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 8, 2021. SERE is a training program that prepares U.S. military personnel, U.S. Department of Defense civilians, and private military contractors to survive and "return with honor" in survival scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

