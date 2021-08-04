Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets tour SJAFB [Image 2 of 6]

    ROTC cadets tour SJAFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An ROTC cadet from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University digs a hole to bury an explosive during a training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 8, 2021. The exercise made cadets aware of different ways explosives could be hidden in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6606513
    VIRIN: 210408-F-FJ742-1076
    Resolution: 5980x3991
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

