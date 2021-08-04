Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets tour SJAFB [Image 4 of 6]

    ROTC cadets tour SJAFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Joshua Krape, 4th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, middle, sets off a smoke grenade during an ROTC tour at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 8, 2021. The demonstration showed cadets from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University how smoke grenades are used for signaling and marking areas which are able to be seen from long distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6606515
    VIRIN: 210408-F-FJ742-1176
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, ROTC cadets tour SJAFB [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS

    4th Fighter Wing
    ROTC
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    SJAFB
    4 FW

