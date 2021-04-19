ROTC cadets tour SJAFB

Photo By Airman Jordan Colvin | Lt. Col. Earl Williams III, 4th Operations Group deputy commander, speaks with ROTC...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jordan Colvin | Lt. Col. Earl Williams III, 4th Operations Group deputy commander, speaks with ROTC cadets from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University during a commander’s panel at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 8, 2021. The commander’s panel gave the cadets an opportunity to ask questions about the military journey they might encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin) see less | View Image Page

Airmen assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, hosted ROTC cadets from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University April 8 to 9, 2021.



The visit afforded the cadets the opportunity to explore different career fields and experience life as an active duty officer.



“There’s only so much that can be learned from inside the classroom,” said Master Sgt. Chemere Jones, 4th Fighter Wing career assistance advisor. “Introducing the young men and women from Detachment 605 to the 4th FW mission allowed the cadets to experience a more practical, hands-on approach to learning in areas of expeditionary training and principles of leadership.”



During the tour, cadets met with service members from a variety of career fields to include medical, security forces, explosive ordinance disposal and survival, evasion, resistance and escape to learn more about the day-to-day operations.



“In addition to these interesting experiences, I gained more knowledge about aircraft maintenance by going out onto the flight line and hearing from officer and enlisted maintenance personnel while getting to see the F-15E Strike Eagle up close,” said Cadet Maj. William Meshack, a third-year cadet at N.C. A&T.



These types of tours help the Air Force as it continues to accelerate, change and develop future leaders by providing opportunities to showcase current techniques, tactics and procedures. The visit also helped solidify future career paths that may not have been previously considered by the cadets.



“I am currently waiting to hear back from the rated board to know if I will have to the opportunity to become a pilot,” said Meshack. “However, because of this trip, aircraft maintenance has become a strong secondary option for me. I’m really grateful for this opportunity to see the Air Force up close and personal.”