USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, looks down the sight of an M4 carbine during a visit at RAF Molesworth, England, April 15, 2021. During his visit to RAF Molesworth Harrigian was able to speak with defenders from the 423rd SFS, observe a tactical exercise and shoot an M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|04.15.2021
|04.17.2021 10:48
|6603712
|210415-F-VS137-1020
|3000x2000
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
|1
|0
