USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, looks down the sight of an M4 carbine during a visit at RAF Molesworth, England, April 15, 2021. During his visit to RAF Molesworth Harrigian was able to speak with defenders from the 423rd SFS, observe a tactical exercise and shoot an M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021
Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB