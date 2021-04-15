U.S. Air Force Captain Lauren Lampkin, left, 423rd Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander, speaks with Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, at RAF Molesworth, England, April 15, 2021. Harrigian visited the 501st Combat Support Wing to speak with and recognize Airmen from multiple squadrons across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|04.15.2021
|04.17.2021 10:48
|6603711
|210415-F-VS137-1018
|3000x2000
|3.89 MB
|RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
|1
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership visits 501st CSW [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
