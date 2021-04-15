Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership visits 501st CSW [Image 16 of 17]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership visits 501st CSW

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captain Lauren Lampkin, left, 423rd Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander, speaks with Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, at RAF Molesworth, England, April 15, 2021. Harrigian visited the 501st Combat Support Wing to speak with and recognize Airmen from multiple squadrons across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 10:48
    Photo ID: 6603711
    VIRIN: 210415-F-VS137-1018
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership visits 501st CSW [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS

    USAFE
    England
    U.S. Air Force
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

