USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elizabeth Hoettels, left, 423 Medical Squadron commander, briefs Gen. Jeff Harrigian, center, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander and CMSgt Brion Blais, right, USAFE command chief,, at RAF Alconbury, England, April 15, 2021. During his visit, Harrigain was able to observe a COVID-19 mass vaccination line conducted by the 423rd MDS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

