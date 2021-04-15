U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Calvin Daniels, right, 501st Combat Support Wing Inspector General, speaks with Gen. Jeff Harrigian, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander at RAF Alconbury, England, April 15, 2021. Daniels was recognized by Harrigian for his exemplary work as the Inspector General for the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 10:48 Photo ID: 6603705 VIRIN: 210415-F-VS137-1007 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 4.18 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership visits 501st CSW [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.