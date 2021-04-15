Airmen from the 423rd Security Forces Squadron salute prior to greeting a distinguished visitor at RAF Alconbury, England, April 15, 2021. During his visit to the 501st Combat Support Wing, defenders from the 423rd SFS gave Harrigian a tour of RAF Alconbury’s new front gate that included an explanation of its security features. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 10:48 Photo ID: 6603710 VIRIN: 210415-F-VS137-1014 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.25 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership visits 501st CSW [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.