U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeff Harrigian, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, speaks with a firefighter from the 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron, at RAF Alconbury, England, April 15, 2021. During his visit, Harrigian was able to learn more about the firefighter operations of the 423rd CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 10:48
|Photo ID:
|6603706
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-VS137-1008
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership visits 501st CSW [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT