82 ERQS PJs HALO jump over East Africa

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) looks for the drop zone during high altitude low opening (HALO) jump training, April 14, 2021, on the coast of East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ