82 ERQS PJs HALO jump over East Africa

U.S. Air Force crew chiefs and loadmasters prepare their C-130J Super Hercules for flight, April 14, 2021, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) will perform high altitude low opening (HALO) jumps in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

