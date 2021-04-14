Airman 1st Class Andrew Fernandes, loadmaster assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepares the C-130J Super Hercules for the day’s mission April 14, 2021, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) will perform high altitude low opening (HALO) jumps in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 03:13 Photo ID: 6603491 VIRIN: 210414-F-FN125-0031 Resolution: 2830x1887 Size: 411.86 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82 ERQS PJs HALO jump over East Africa [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.