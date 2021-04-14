Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82 ERQS PJs HALO jump over East Africa [Image 6 of 15]

    82 ERQS PJs HALO jump over East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Call, C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, looks out over Djibouti after takeoff, April 14, 2021. Pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) will perform high altitude low opening (HALO) jumps in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

    TAGS

    jump
    PJ
    1CTCS
    C-130
    HALO
    75 EAS

