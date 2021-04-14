U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) perform high altitude low opening (HALO) jumps out of a C-130J Super Hercules, April 14, 2021, on the coast of East Africa. Pararescuemen perform different types of jumps to practice regaining control of their fall in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 03:14 Photo ID: 6603501 VIRIN: 210414-F-FN125-0248 Resolution: 2545x1582 Size: 415.72 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82 ERQS PJs HALO jump over East Africa [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.