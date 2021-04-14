82 ERQS PJs HALO jump over East Africa

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) perform tandem high altitude low opening (HALO) jumps out of a C-130J Super Hercules, April 14, 2021, on the coast of East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

