U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) perform tandem high altitude low opening (HALO) jumps out of a C-130J Super Hercules, April 14, 2021, on the coast of East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 03:14
|Photo ID:
|6603500
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-FN125-0234
|Resolution:
|2468x1940
|Size:
|426.2 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82 ERQS PJs HALO jump over East Africa [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
