Cyber Legion CoR VII

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Crislip (left) is the new senior enlisted Soldier for the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) and assumed responsibility as the ‘keeper of the colors’ from Lt. Col. Wayne Sanders (right), the battalion commander, during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Barton Field, April 16.
Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility
