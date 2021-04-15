782d MI BN Formation

FORT GORDON, Ga. – The Soldiers and Army Civilians of the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), accompanied by friends and Family, bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Christian Adkison, the departing senior enlisted leader for the battalion (Cyber), and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Crislip, in a Change of Responsibility ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. Wayne Sanders, the battalion commander, on Barton Field, April 16.

