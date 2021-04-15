Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    782d MI BN Formation [Image 2 of 9]

    782d MI BN Formation

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GORDON, Ga. – The Soldiers and Army Civilians of the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), accompanied by friends and Family, bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Christian Adkison, the departing senior enlisted leader for the battalion (Cyber), and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Crislip, in a Change of Responsibility ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. Wayne Sanders, the battalion commander, on Barton Field, April 16.

