FORT GORDON, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Crislip is the new senior enlisted Soldier for the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) and assumed responsibility as the ‘keeper of the colors’ from Lt. Col. Wayne Sanders, the battalion commander, during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Barton Field, April 16.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 11:48 Photo ID: 6602341 VIRIN: 210416-O-PX639-805 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 4.04 MB Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Legion CoR VI [Image 9 of 9], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.