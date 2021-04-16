Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GORDON, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Crislip is the new senior enlisted...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GORDON, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Crislip is the new senior enlisted Soldier for the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) and assumed responsibility as the ‘keeper of the colors’ from Lt. Col. Wayne Sanders, the battalion commander, during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Barton Field, April 16. see less | View Image Page

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers, Army Civilians and their Family members bid a fond farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Christian Adkison and his Family and embraced Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Crislip and his Family during a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. Wayne Sanders, commander of the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), on Barton Field, April 16.



The ceremony symbolizes the transition of responsibility of the senior enlisted advisor to the battalion commander and is a momentous event as the command sergeant major (CSM) is responsible for the professional development of the battalion’s Non-Commissioned Officer Corps (NCOs), and the shared responsibility for the health and welfare of the battalion’s Soldiers, Civilians, and their Families.



“CSM Adkison is one of the finest NCOs with whom I have ever served, and he is the best command sergeant major that a battalion commander could hope for,” said Sanders. “He is incredibly smart, physically fit, professional, well respected, and humble. CSM Adkison doesn’t say a whole lot (unless he’s running a formation), so when he does, everyone quiets down to listen. They know that he is about to impart some wisdom, advice, and guidance that will benefit everyone. I couldn’t imagine my battalion command without him. Day or night, weekend or holiday, CSM was always available to help me navigate command and support our personnel.”



Being a command sergeant major in 782nd MI Battalion, a cyberspace organization which has a footprint in four states – Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii, and Texas – has its challenges. There are the administrative responsibilities of the five companies and three operational detachments, as well as the operational challenges of manning, equipping, and training the cyber teams.



“CSM Adkison has the respect of all Cyber Legion Soldiers and Civilians. He is a mentor to junior officers and senior NCOs, and an example of excellence to our junior workforce,” added Sanders. “Furthermore, CSM was critical in balancing operational needs with the right expertise from the teams. Each of the Team Leads owe a lot of their success to CSM Adkison’s talent management abilities. We are all better because of this incredible leader. I am proud to call him my battle buddy and friend!”



Adkison believes he was able to accomplish his multitude of tasks because of the professionalism of Cyber Legion Soldiers, NCOs, Officers, and Civilians, as well as his relationships and partnerships with the senior NCOs of the Cyber National Mission Force, the Cyber Center of Excellence, Fort Gordon Garrison’ staff, Office of the Chief of Military Intelligence, and U.S. Army Human Resources Command.



“The thing I will miss the most is the Soldiers and Civilians of the Cyber Legion. It has been a pleasure to work with such a dedicated group of professionals who not only excel at conducting operations in the cyber domain, but also genuinely care for each other,” said Adkison. “The unit developed a reputation for aggressively pursuing targets in cyberspace; to such an extent that Army Teams are leading sister service’ Task Forces. My proudest moments are when I get to see Cyber Legion Soldiers and Civilians grow and demonstrate excellence. There are too many examples of excellence to list, but if I was able to help anyone reach their personal and professional goals – I consider that a success.”



Adkison is not moving far. He will next assume the duties and responsibilities as the Joint Force Headquarters – Cyber (Army) Sergeant Major and will continue to work with the battalion’s Army aligned teams to support the Combatant Commands.



Crislip, a 17C, cyberspace operations NCO, is not a stranger to the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Family, having previously served, among other duties, as the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) operations’ sergeant major and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 780th MI Brigade first sergeant.