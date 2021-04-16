Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Legion CoR IV [Image 5 of 9]

    Cyber Legion CoR IV

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GORDON, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Christian Adkison, the outgoing senior enlisted Soldier for the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), relinquished his authority as the ‘keeper of the colors’ to Lt. Col. Wayne Sanders, the battalion commander, during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Barton Field, April 16.

