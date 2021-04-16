Cyber Legion CoR V

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Christian Adkison (right), the outgoing senior enlisted Soldier for the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), relinquished his authority as the ‘keeper of the colors’ to Lt. Col. Wayne Sanders (left), the battalion commander, during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Barton Field, April 16.

