Pics for tikes

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Pawlicki, 721st Aerial Port Squadron load planner, visits the Base Exchange with his family at Ramstein Air Base, April 14, 2021. His son participated in a photoshoot highlighting military dependents in the community during a Month of the Military Child initiative. Established in 1986, Month of the Military Child celebrates the resiliency of military connected children across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)

