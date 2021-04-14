Pics for tikes

Jackie Thorpe holds her child, Zendaya, in the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, April 14, 2021. Zendaya represents one of many dependents being celebrated in her community during the month of April. Established in 1986, Month of the Military Child celebrates the resiliency of military connected children across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)

