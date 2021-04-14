Pics for tikes

Yvette Brown stands with her family at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center Ramstein Air Base, April 14, 2021. Her child represents one of many dependents celebrated during Month of the Military Child. Established in 1986, Month of the Military Child celebrates the resiliency of military connected children across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)

