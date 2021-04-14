Lindsey Parker holds her child, Emmary, at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, April 14, 2021. Emmary is highlighted to represent the thousands of dependents celebrated during April, designated as Month of the Military Child. Established in 1986, Month of the Military Child celebrates the resiliency of military connected children across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 09:50 Photo ID: 6602133 VIRIN: 210414-F-TI641-1051 Resolution: 4632x3765 Size: 1.12 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pics for tikes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.