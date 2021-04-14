Pics for tikes

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Heather Sanchez, 86th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, and her family pose for a photo to contribute to a Month of Military Child series at the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, April 14, 2021. Established in 1986, Month of the Military Child celebrates the thousands of military connected children across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)
