Pics for tikes

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jessica Patterson, 86th Communications Squadron cybersecurity technician, leans closer to her family for a Month of the Military Child initiative while visiting the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, April 14, 2021. Patrons at the Base Exchange were asked to participate in a photoshoot highlighting local military dependents. Established in 1986, Month of the Military Child celebrates the resiliency of military connected children across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)

