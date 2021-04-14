Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jessica Patterson, 86th Communications Squadron cybersecurity technician, leans closer to her family for a Month of the Military Child initiative while visiting the Base Exchange at Ramstein Air Base, April 14, 2021. Patrons at the Base Exchange were asked to participate in a photoshoot highlighting local military dependents. Established in 1986, Month of the Military Child celebrates the resiliency of military connected children across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 09:50
    Photo ID: 6602136
    VIRIN: 210414-F-TI641-1103
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pics for tikes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

