U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Hargraves, right, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, inspects a 702nd Munitions Support Squadron Airman's Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response training at the 702nd MUNSS, April 13, 2021. Hargraves and other members of the mobile CBRN training team from Spangdahlem Air Base traveled to teach Airmen at the 702nd MUNSS, a geographically separated unit of the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 09:50
|Photo ID:
|6600107
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-FW957-1060
|Resolution:
|3809x2539
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
