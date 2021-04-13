Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS [Image 2 of 5]

    52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Hargraves, right, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, inspects a 702nd Munitions Support Squadron Airman's Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response training at the 702nd MUNSS, April 13, 2021. Hargraves and other members of the mobile CBRN training team from Spangdahlem Air Base traveled to teach Airmen at the 702nd MUNSS, a geographically separated unit of the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

