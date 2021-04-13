Two U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron perform a buddy check on one another during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at the 702nd MUNSS, April 13, 2021. Buddy checks are performed while Airmen are in full Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear to ensure there are no potential leaks in the MOPP suit or gas mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 09:50
|Photo ID:
|6600110
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-FW957-1051
|Resolution:
|4863x3242
|Size:
|9.03 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS
