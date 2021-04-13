Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS [Image 5 of 5]

    52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron perform a buddy check on one another during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at the 702nd MUNSS, April 13, 2021. Buddy checks are performed while Airmen are in full Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear to ensure there are no potential leaks in the MOPP suit or gas mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:50
    Photo ID: 6600110
    VIRIN: 210413-F-FW957-1051
    Resolution: 4863x3242
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, 52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    spangdahlem
    MOPP
    CBRN
    saber
    52nd CES
    702 MUNSS

