U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron don their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response training course at the 702nd MUNSS, April 13, 2021. Donning MOPP gear is an essential part of the course and must be done within a specific time frame to ensure members are protected from any potential CBRN attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 09:50
|Photo ID:
|6600109
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-FW957-1009
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.63 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS
