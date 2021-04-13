52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron don their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response training course at the 702nd MUNSS, April 13, 2021. Donning MOPP gear is an essential part of the course and must be done within a specific time frame to ensure members are protected from any potential CBRN attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

