52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS

Two U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron perform a buddy check on one another during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at the 702nd MUNSS, April 13, 2021. Buddy checks are performed while Airmen are in full Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear to ensure there are no potential leaks in the MOPP suit or gas mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing delivered mobile chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training to the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron April 13-14.

For the 52nd FW geographically separated units, which are usually much smaller military installations with limited access to certain training opportunities, a mobile training course is a valuable asset for Airmen who need to refresh their CBRN response skills.

“The 52nd FW has hundreds of members geographically separated across the European Union,” said Staff Sgt. James Hargraves, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager. “Due to the distance between the bases, our members can fall behind in their training. Our mobile CBRN team fills that gap, keeping our members ready for the fight.”

CBRN training consists of a classroom portion, where members review different chemical weapons, attacks and effects each substance can have on the human body and nervous system, followed by a timed MOPP gear exercise. Airmen are expected to don their masks in as little as nine seconds before a chemical attack begins to affect their body.

“CBRN training is an important part of our regular Air Force training,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Bryles, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager. “Even though the threat of an attack isn’t very high, it is important that we and our supporting GSUs are prepared for anything.”

After conducting two days of training at the 702nd MUNSS, the mobile CBRN team will move on to Geilenkirchen Air Base, Germany, before heading back to Spangdahlem.

“We do everything we can to support every unit that belongs to the 52nd FW,” Hargraves said. “Pre-COVID, we traveled a lot more. However, we have to follow local guidance and adhere to German protective measures. Recently, leadership gave us the green light, and we reactivated the mobile CBRN team.”

Hargraves said that he and his team are looking forward to getting back on a rotation to maximize 52nd FW readiness.