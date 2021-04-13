52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron don their M50 gas masks as part of a timed Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear exercise at the 702nd MUNSS, April 13, 2021. Airmen must have their masks on and properly sealed in nine seconds or fewer, before a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack begins to affect the body. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE