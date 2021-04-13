52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron tightens his gask mask during the Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear portion of the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response training course at the 702nd MUNSS, April 13, 2021. The 702nd MUNSS is a geographically separated unit of the 52nd Fighter Wing, and as a result, its members must obtain training through the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron's mobile CBRN training team.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

