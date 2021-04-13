Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS [Image 3 of 5]

    52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron tightens his gask mask during the Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear portion of the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response training course at the 702nd MUNSS, April 13, 2021. The 702nd MUNSS is a geographically separated unit of the 52nd Fighter Wing, and as a result, its members must obtain training through the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron's mobile CBRN training team.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:50
    Photo ID: 6600108
    VIRIN: 210413-F-FW957-1029
    Resolution: 4879x3252
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, 52nd FW provides mobile CBRN training to 702nd MUNSS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    spangdahlem
    saber
    52nd CES
    702nd MUNSS

